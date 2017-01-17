Two Cops nabbed for alleged involvement in galamsey

The two policemen, identified as Daniel Omari and Isaac Kuma, and their accomplices went to the mining site, ostensibly to check the activities of illegal miners but ended up attempting to rob the illegal miners of their money and gold.

Two policemen of the Kotokuraba Police Command in Cape Coast and their three accomplices have been arrested by the Dunkwa District Police for allegedly attempting to rob illegal miners at a mining site near Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Central Region.

However, the illegal miners, infuriated by the action of the policemen, nearly lynched them.

Modus operandi

The two suspected policemen are said to have occasionally organised robberies at galamsey sites, taking money, gold and other valuables from the miners.

Victim’s account

A young man, who had fallen victim to the activities of the policemen, alleged that the two policemen from Kotokuraba drove a Nissan Almera, with registration number GW 1738-11, from Cape Coast to Tarbosre, near Adaboi.

They were in the company of Prince Akortola, who was in military top uniform, and Obed Kwarteng, who was the driver. The identity of the third accomplice is yet to be known.

He said the team arrived at the site around 6:30 am last Sunday and when they were asked about their mission, they said the new government had ordered them to come and arrest the Chinese citizens and bring them to Accra.

The victim said the policemen initially handcuffed two Chinese after assaulting them and demanding black sand believed to contain gold from them.

At that stage, he said, the miners became suspicious of the policemen, a situation which prompted the illegal miners and some residents of the area to attack the policemen and their accomplices.

Police

Efforts to speak to the Dunkwa Police Commander, Superintendent Dela Dzansi, proved futile.