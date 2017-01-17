Security officer jailed for pouring acid on miner

The convict, who was also fined GH₵1,200, would serve an additional two years prison term in default.

A 36 year-old security officer, Mathias Anobre, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment in hard labour for pouring acid on an illegal miner.

The court also ordered the convict to compensate the victim with GH₵ 300.00.

Anobre pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing harm when he appeared before the Tarkwa Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Justice Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew.

Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah told the court that, Anobre who worked with True Name Small scale Mining Company resided in the same neighbourhood with Baba Musah, the complainant at Kadadwen Ashiba, near Nsueam in the Western Region.

The Prosecution said on February 27, last year, from 2300 hours and 1200 hours, the victim together with Douglas Owusu and Issah Tahiru were asleep in a shed structure belonging to Tene Musah, Anobre’s girlfriend at Kadadwen Ashiba.

He said the victim woke up and saw the convict standing at the entrance of the shed, who poured acid on his face and took to his heels.

Detective Amponsah said the victim who sustained burns shouted that Anobre had poured acid on him, compelling two witnesses to come to his.

He said Owusu and Tahiru then followed the convict to his place of abode, but he was not there.

He said the convict was apprehended from his hideout and the witnesses sent him with the victim to the police station.

A medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention, and he is still on admission at the Tarkwa Government hospital.

The Prosecutor said during investigation, Anobre’s pair of jeans trousers which he was wearing at the time of the incident was retrieved from his bedroom with the pockets soaked with acid.