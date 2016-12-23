Mason, 22, in court for assault

A mason, 22, is before an Accra Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a transport officer in Accra. Charles Ayine, charged with assault was not in court when the case was called.

He is expected to appear before the court on the next adjourned date.

Presenting the facts of the case to the court, presided over by Mr James Kojo Botah, Chief Insp. Gladys Fosuah prosecuting said the complainant, Sulemana Akolbila, is a transport officer at Madina while Ayine lives at the Flagstaff House Barracks.

She said on September 4, 2016 at 10:30 p.m. Akolbila attended a graduation ceremony of his brother’s wife at Kawukudi when Ayine attacked and assaulted him. A complaint was lodged and Ayine was arrested.

C/I Fosuah said Ayine in his statement explained that he was with his girlfriend when Akolbila told her to leave him.

The girlfriend is said to have followed Akolbila’s suggestion which offended Ayine and he hit Akolbila in his left eye.

She said Ayine was charged before the court after investigation.