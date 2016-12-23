Thief caught on CCTV camera

An unemployed man who was caught on a CCTV camera stealing from a warehouse has been convicted by an Accra Magistrate Court. Mohammed Adam was charged on three counts of conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, and stealing.

Adam pleaded guilty to all the charges.

He was fined GH¢1,200 or in default serve 12 months in prison and was remanded into police custody.

Briefing the court, presided by Mr Isaac Addo, Chief Inspector Gregory Yeboah said that the complainant, Mohammed Baah, is the warehouse Manager at KT Investment Company Limited, dealers in floor tiles, T-rolls and diapers at Adabraka official town.

He said Adam and two others, Kwaku Washington DC and Emmanuel, currently at large are porters at Kantamanto market in Accra.

The prosecutor said at the beginning of this year, the company started experiencing a reduction of stock in the warehouse and therefore, installed a Circuit Camera TV (CCTV) there.

C/I Yeboah said on November 2016, Adam and the three accomplices were captured by the CCTV entering the warehouse through the roof but they managed to escape when an attempt was made by Baah to arrest them.

He said in November Adam and the three accomplices made another attempt and stole 100 bags of T-roll and 102 bags of diapers all valued at GH¢8,750.

A report was made to the police and Adam was arrested.

C/I Yeboah said Adam admitted the offences and mentioned Kwaku and Emmanuel as his accomplices.

According to the prosecutor, efforts are being made to trace and arrest the accomplices.