Fake car documents dealer arrested

A 26 year-old driver suspected to be a member of a syndicate that deals in fake car documents has been arraigned before a Winneba Court. Joseph Anim, alias Nii Bona, was charged on two counts of abetment of crime, namely forgery of official documents and possession of forged documents.

Anim pleaded not guilty to both counts.

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GH¢15,000 and also asked to provide two sureties by the presiding judge, Mr Isaac Kufuor.

The prosecutor, Inspector Agbelie, said on October 17, 2016 while the Winneba task force was on a patrol duty along the Winneba-Cape Coast Highway, a Nissan Micra Taxi came from Agona Swedru to Winneba Junction.

The prosecutor said the police signalled it to stop but he sped off.The police, therefore, chased the taxi and the driver abandoned it and bolted.

Inspector Agbelie said the taxi was searched and a 46 inches TV set was found in it and the car was towed to the Winneba Police station.

According to the prosecutor, on November 1, 2016, Dominic Arhinful, who is a witness in the case, came with the car documents to claim ownership of the taxi.

Inspector Agbelie said the police suspected the documents to be fake and proceeded to the DVLA office in Winneba for verification, only to be told the registration number was fake.

Arhinful mentioned Eric Budu, another suspect in the case, as the person who led him to Accra to buy the taxi.

The prosecutor said on November 3, 2016, Budu led the police to Accra and pointed out Anim as the person who sold the car to him with the covering documents.

Inspector Agbelie said Anim admitted selling the said car and claimed ownership of the documents but said he had a master called Kissi Desmond in Accra.

He said when a search was conducted on Anim, six DVLA registration certificates, a set of Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly stickers and a Form C, which is also suspected to be fake, were all found on Anim, who claimed ownership of all the items.

He said Anim was remanded to assist with investigations since the case was suspected to be the work of a syndicate.