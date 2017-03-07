Chaaban has issued an apology for his actions and explained that he directed some colleagues to take Evelyn to a hospital for medical attention after the incident, but the 25-year-old victim has denied his claim.

The Management of Marwako Fast Food Limited has explained that their employee, Evelyn Boakye, who was allegedly assaulted by her supervisor, Jihad Chaaban was blocking efforts by the company to offer support to her.

In statement issued and signed by Alhaji Marwan Mohammed, CEO of Marwako Fast Food on Tuesday, the company said: “despite the fact that she [Evelyn], understandably, will not answer phone calls, allow delivery of letters to her, or a chance for us to extend the needed support, we assure once again that we are willing and ready to assist in anyway.”

It added: “We appreciate state officials and MP for our Abelenkpe branch area for their visit this afternoon. We wish, especially, to assure the Honourable Gender Minister as well as the Employment Minister that we will continue to give our fullest cooperation to the police and officers of the labour ministry tasked to also investigate the unfortunate incident at our Abelenkpe branch on the night of the 26th of February 2017.

“The two are both our workers, except that Jihad is on suspension and in police custody pending his appearance in court, while Evelyn was granted leave to allow her sufficient time for proper care while assisting police and all other processes in dealing with this matter.”

“We wish to assure our cherished customers and all that we are taking extra steps to ensure incidences such as happened are completely avoided among staff as well as management.”

