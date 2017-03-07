Marwako supervisor charged with assault

The accused, Jihad Chaaban, who is currently on bail, was processed for court Tuesday.

The Police have charged the supervisor at the Marwako Restaurant who allegedly rubbed the face of a Ghanaian worker in hot pepper with assault.

Chaaban, a brother-in-law of the owner of the Marwako Restaurant, is said to have angrily grabbed the neck of the victim and dipped her face into blended pepper, which he had poured onto a table.

Although Chaaban has issued an apology for his actions and explained that he directed some colleagues to take her to a hospital for medical attention after the incident, the victim, 25-year-old Evelyn Boakye, has denied his claim.

According to her, Chaaban, a Lebanese national, did not offer her money to go to the hospital and that, “it was one of the workers who gave me GH¢50 to use for transportation home when I was finally released after being locked up for hours.”

She also denied reports that the management of Marwako Restaurant paid the bills she incurred at the Eye Clinic of the Achimota Hospital.