The jealous former boyfriend who could not withstand the sight of ex-girlfriend in a room with another man and allegedly set the room on fire killing the girl and three others has been arrested by the police in Kumasi.

Godfred Yamma, 26, who also sustained some injuries from the fire was arrested at a hideout at Maase in near Atimatim in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday around 1pm.

According to the police, Yamma has been referred to the hospital for treatment under police guard.