The jealous former boyfriend who could not withstand the sight of ex-girlfriend in a room with another man and allegedly set the room on fire killing the girl and three others has been arrested by the police in Kumasi.
Godfred Yamma, 26, who also sustained some injuries from the fire was arrested at a hideout at Maase in near Atimatim in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday around 1pm.
According to the police, Yamma has been referred to the hospital for treatment under police guard.
On Sunday, around 1am, Yamma allegedly went to the house of his ex lover, Effia and poured petrol in the room.
Effia, her two children; Adjoa 17, Junior, 8 and Effia's new lover were sleeping.
Yamma after spreading the petrol in the room turned on the gas cylinder in the kitchen and lit a fire, locked and locked the doors behind him.
An eye witness who saw Yamma and tried to rescue the victims was not spared as Yamma poured petrol on her. She is responding to treatment.
In the process about 18 adjoining structures in the area referred to as Frafra Lane were razed down by the fire.
