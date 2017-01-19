In-service training for teachers - priority of GES

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Director of Education, Madam Rose Yaa Akanyi, has said the Ghana Education Service has prioritised the professional development of teachers to enhance their efficiency.

She said following the dynamics in education, there was the need to keep teachers in the classroom and build their capacities to cope with the emerging challenges in the sector through various in-service training programmes.

Event

Madam Akanyi was speaking at a two-day in-service training organised by the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Directorate of Education for teachers in English Language on a new Literature Book, ‘’The Cockcrow.’’ Participants were drawn from both public and private junior high schools in the municipality.

The teachers were taken through the rationale for the study of English Language, benefits of reading, aspects of prose, poetry and drama.

At the end of the training, the participants are expected to be equipped with the necessary skills for the teaching of Prose, Drama and Poetry.

Significance

The director further stated that, “the training exercise will enable our teachers in English language to gain mastery over all genres in literature to confidently impart knowledge to their students.’’ She, therefore, entreated beneficiaries of the programme to take the exercise seriously and to share the knowledge gained with their colleagues, adding that ‘’knowledge gained and shared promotes effective teaching and learning.’’

Commendation

A resource person, Mr Prosper Honu, commended the participants for actively participating in the programme. He expressed the hope that the zeal and seriousness with which participants attached to the training would be translated into their output in the classroom.