Day 3: Asantehemaa goes to the “village” (Photos)

Today marks the third day of lying in state as part of the burial rites for her.

Many mourners from various places continue to throng the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to pay their last respects to the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye was at the Palace to pay his last respects.

The delegation from Parliament included Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and his deputy Adwoa Sarfo and the Minority Leader Mr Haruna Iddrisu. A number of parliamentarians were also in attendance.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and a delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were also in attendance.

They include former chief of staff, Mr Julius Debrah, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC.

On Wednesday, traditional priests from the Zagbetor shrine at Aflao in the Volta region also put up displays at Manhyia.