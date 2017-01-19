NVTI, Association of Garment Makers support 75 communities

The gesture, which formed part of the two organisations’ social responsibility to the communities, was also in appreciation of the district for being first in the fight against open defecation in the region.

The National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), in collaboration with the Ghana National Association of Garment Makers (GNAGM), has distributed over 3,000 new African-made fabrics to more than 75 communities in the Mion District in the Northern Region.

Donation

The fabrics were distributed at a ceremony held at Sang, the district capital. The Northern Regional Coordinator of the NVTI, Madam Ivy Yeboah, said the communities were chosen because they were clean.

“We chose the Sang community in the Mion District to hold this ceremony because the Sang community has been adjudged to be one of the cleanest communities in the district and the region, for that matter.

“We are here today to present these items to you in appreciation for fighting successfully against open defecation as well as to motivate you to continue to do more to keep this community clean,” she said.

Madam Yeboah explained that the clothes were materials sewn by students of the NVTI during their final examination leading to their final certification.

Vocational education

Touching on technical and vocational education, she said it was important for every developing country, including Ghana, to invest heavily in technical and vocational education as a means of solving the problem of unemployment.

“I would like to take this opportunity to let you know that every country ought to adopt programmes in technical and vocational education and training seriously in order to develop skills required for the workplace in the 21st century,” she said.

She said, “it is becoming clear that people without any practical working skills today have no prospects on the job market and will, therefore, find it extremely difficult to earn a decent living and contribute to national development”.

According to her, parents must take interest in technical and vocational education and enrol their children in schools that teach such skills in order for the children to become gainfully employed and economically empowered in future.

NVTI

She said NVTI was mandated by the government of Ghana to train and conduct examination for master craftsmen in both the informal and formal sectors of the economy.

She urged organisations that trained students in technical and vocational skills as well as master craftsmen to register their students and apprentices with the NVTI to enable them to acquire the right certification after their training.