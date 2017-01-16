I only took laptop from victim, I did not rob him - suspect

An accused person standing trial for robbery at a Kumasi Circuit Court threw the courtroom into laughter when he disagreed with the prosecution that he had robbed his victim.

The accused insisted: “My Lord, I only took the laptop from the victim when he was fast asleep. I did not rob him.”

Razak Abdallah is standing trial, together with two others, on charges of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the four charges preferred against him and his accomplices, Gaddafi Mubarak and Ibrahim Jibril.

They have been remanded into prison custody to reappear on January 24, 2017.

Chief Inspector Rejoice Samatu told the court, presided over by Mrs Mary Nsenkyire, that around 2 a.m. on October 15, 2016, the accused person, together with one of his accomplices, armed with a locally manufactured pistol and knives, attacked the victim in his room and demanded his mobile phone and money.

She said out of fear, the victim handed over the phone to them, after which they ransacked the room and took his HP laptop, valued at GH¢900, a Samsung Galaxy phone, valued at GH¢700, and cash of GH¢300.

According to the prosecution, the victim was able to identify the suspects at Frafra Zongo, a Kumasi suburb, around 3 p.m. the following day, October 16, 2016.

However, when the victim confronted them, the accused denied the accusation and subjected the victim to severe beatings, after which they further robbed him of GH¢150.

C/Inspt. Samatu said the victim subsequently lodged a complaint with the police and Mubarak and Jibril were arrested. The laptop was retrieved after a search was conducted in one of the suspect’s room.

She said on November 3, 2016, Mubarak and Jibril were also arrested.