12 arrested for attempting to take over lorry station

The police in Kumasi last Thursday arrested 12 people for attempting to forcibly take over a lorry station at Aboabo in the Kumasi metropolis.

Officials at the station fled and reported the matter to the police who came in to effect the arrest of the alleged attackers.

Confirmation

Confirming the incident to the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammed Tanko, said when the police got to the scene, some of the thugs had bolted, but 12 of them were arrested.

He said the suspects had since been released on police inquiry bail pending further investigations.

Seizure

Following the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President by the Electoral Commission, people claiming to be supporters and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) went on rampage seizing markets, public toilets, tollbooths and other public installations.

Last week, some people claiming to be acting on orders of the executive of the NPP in Kumasi seized some public toilets in Bantama.

And last Friday, five persons were also arrested for attempting to take over a refuse dump site near Akwatialine, also in the metropolis.

Mr Tanko said the police would not countenance lawlessness in the region and added that anyone found to have taken the law into his hands would be arrested and dealt with accordingly.