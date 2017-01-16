Prez Akufo-Addo appeals to Ghanaians to rally behind govt

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians, both home and abroad, to rally behind his administration to return the country onto the path of progress and prosperity.

“What we need to understand and believe is that we too can make it in Ghana and improve the standard of living of our people. We can do it,” he said.

Transformation

Addressing a section of Ghanaian residents in Bamako, Mali, last Friday where he had attended the 27th Africa-France Summit, President Akufo-Addo said he was confident that his government would transform the fortunes of the country to give the citizens a dignified living.

He also indicated that with all hands on deck, the wishes and aspirations of Ghanaians would be addressed during his tenure.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians abroad to “start considering and planning your return home, so you can also contribute your quota in helping move our country forward. Ghana needs your strength and intellect”.

Elections

On the outcome of the December 7 general election, President Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana’s standing in the league of democratic nations had soared greatly, largely because of the peaceful outcome of the general election.

“Our elections were conducted without any turmoil. The Ghanaian people exercised their democratic franchise peacefully. The then sitting President, John Mahama, also conducted himself very well by accepting the verdict of the people. Ghana is at peace and I am confident that very soon we will witness positive development in our economy,” he added.

