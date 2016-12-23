Graphic thanks God for successful year

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) yesterday held its end-of-year thanksgiving service and awards ceremony in Accra at which 20 workers were honoured for their outstanding contribution to the company.

The church service, on the theme: “O give thanks unto the Lord for He is good”, was in appreciation of God for seeing the company through the year successfully.

In a sermon, the Founder and Executive Director of the Rhema Foundation for Leadership and Resource Development, Reverend Abu Bako, urged the public to let the purpose of God and the essence of Christmas reflect in their lives.

Basing his sermon on Ecclesiastes 10:16-17 and Isaiah 9:6, Rev. Bako called on Ghanaians to be obedient to the word of God and work for the betterment of the country.

Awardees

During the awards, the overall best worker award was presented to Mr Emmanuel Ayiku of the printing unit.

The citation that accompanied the award said during the year under review, Mr Ayiku exhibited extraordinary performance that made him the most hardworking individual in the company.

He also took the Best Employee award for the Production Unit of the GCGL.

Other awardees were Mrs Emelia Ennin Abbey, Best Employee, Daily Graphic; Mrs Hadiza Quansah, Best Worker, The Mirror; Ms Agnes Krah-Nketia, Best Worker, Corporate Communications Unit; Ms Regina Appiah, Best Employee, Sales and Circulation Unit, and Mr Stephen Ampomah, Best Worker, Transport Department.

Mr Osbert Coleman was adjudged the Best Worker, Engineering Unit; Mr Richard Adjetey Sowah, Best Worker, Design Unit; Mr Edmund Arhin, Best Employee, Finance Department; Mr Daniel Kenu, Best Worker, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo regions; Mr Peter Renner, Best Worker in all the 10 regions.

The rest were Mr Samuel Tei Adano, Best photo award; Ms Elizabeth Quartey and Mr Justice Ediem, Best workers at G-PAK.

There were also special awards given to individuals who, through their own initiatives, brought more revenue to the company.

The awards were offered to them specifically by the Managing Director of the GCGL, Mr Kenneth Ashigbey.

The recipients were Mr Ransford Tetteh, the Editor of the Daily Graphic; Dr Jacqui Barnes of the Graphic Clinic; Mr Donald Ato Dapatem, a staff writer with the Daily Graphic, and Mrs Hadiza Quansah, a staff writer with The Mirror.

Gains/commendation

Addressing the workers at the event, Mr Ashigbey commended them for their tremendous contribution to the growth of the company, adding that it was through the consistent support of workers that the GCGL improved its performance in 2015.

He said in spite of the challenges that confronted the company, it was able to make a lot of gains, particularly the sale of its newspapers.

He said the GCGL was also able to come up with new innovations, including the introduction of the digital version of its brands.

“The year was an election year and so the stakes were high, but we were successful in reporting on the election. We pray that the transition will be done without any daunting challenges,” he added.

Going into next year, he called on workers to embrace the company’s innovations and also come up with ideas that would change its fortunes.

Mr Ashigbey said although management was highly determined to introduce more innovative ways of enhancing the company’s brands, there was the need for all the workers to help boost the revenue generation capacity.

“We need a lot of ideas, a lot more of working smart. We need to put our shoulders to the wheel and not to see ourselves in a particular unit but help change the fortunes of the company,” he said.

He applauded the awardees for their exemplary performance and promised that the company would come up with better packages next year.

The award winners were presented with certificates of recognition and undisclosed amounts of money.