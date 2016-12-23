Dr Amponsah adjudged winner at the Medical Excellence Awards

A Doctor with the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Dr Michael Ohene Yeboah, has been adjudged the overall winner at the doctors’ category in the 2016 Medical Excellence Awards (MEA).

Dr Opoku Oware Ampomah, also of the KBTH, was the first runner-up, while Dr Richard Esiape of the Cocoa clinic in Accra was declared the second runner-up.

The second MEA saw 21 others winning awards in dentistry, nursing, midwifery, pharmacy and diagnostic sciences. Auxiliary staff and mortuary attendants also picked up awards.

Recognition

The founder of MEA, Dr Dauda Amidu Titus-Adandada, explained that recognising hard work by health professionals was critical to effective health delivery in the country.

He expressed appreciation to all stakeholders including sponsors of the award for their support.

Commendation

A director with the Ministry of Health (MOH), Dr Afisah Zakariah, commended the organisers for improving on the planning of the second MEA scheme.

She said the College of Surgeons and Physicians and other health initiatives were established as part of efforts by the government to improve on the capacity and efficiency of doctors in the country.

The director described the awards as significant since it could motivate health professional to give their best in their respective specialisation.

Categories

In the dentistry category, Dr Reginald Yirenkyi of the Nyaho Medical Centre was the overall winner, while Emmanuel K. Amponsah of the Sunyani Regional Hospital and Patrick Akwasi Baah of the University Health Service were first and second runners-up respectively.

In nursing, Nathaniel Awuni of the Baptist Medical Centre was declared winner, with Christopher Kwofie of the Prestea Government Hospital coming second, while Gladys Opuni of the Donkorkrom Presby Hospital was third.

Ms Olivia Dapila of the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Jirapa was adjudged the best in midwifery while Katherine Odonkor of the Kade Government Hospital and Georgina Adu Boampong of the Agogo Presby Hospital were first and second runners-up respectively.

In the pharmacy category, Frank Adansi-Pipim of the Atebubu District Hospital picked up the best award, while Gideon Dzorkpe of the Nkwanta District Hospital and Silas Abugri of the Bibiani District Hospital were first and second runners-up respectively.

Gloria Baaba Aubyn of the University Health Service received the best Diagnostic Sciences award with Vivian Kafui Lesiaku of the Wasa Akropong Hospital as the runner-up. Amendiku Komla Mawuya of the Bimbilla Hospital was the second runner up.

In the mortuary attendant’s category, George Provencal of the 37 Military Hospital was the winner, with Albert Akototse of the Sunyani Regional Hospital coming second; David Atikpli of the Ho Municipal Hospital took the third position.

The winner in the auxiliary staff category went to Yussif Yakubu Nkawie of the Toase Government Hospital. Salifu Seidu of the Juaben Municipal Hospital came second while Agbeme Nkro of the Ho Municipal Hospital was third.

All the award winners received parcels and citations.