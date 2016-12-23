I’ll overhaul SADA — Akufo-Addo

The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has declared the intention of his administration to restructure the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) to make it a genuine instrument to facilitate the development of the three regions of the north.

As part of the restructuring process, he said his administration would establish the Northern Development Authority (NDA) which the New Patriotic Party (NPP) proposed during the electioneering to replace SADA.

Nana Akufo-Addo declared his intention when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Bohagu Mahami Sheriga, at his palace at Nalerigu in the East Mamprusi District in the Northern Region yesterday.

The President-elect is on a tour of the Northern Region to thank the people for their contribution towards his victory in the December 7, 2016 general election.

He is accompanied on the tour by some key party stalwarts, including the incoming Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

During his two-day tour of the region, Nana Akufo-Addo will pay similar courtesy calls on chiefs, including the Kampakuya-Na, Andani Yakubu Abdulai, the Regent of Dagbon and acting President of the Dagbon Traditional Council, at his palace at Yendi, and the Yagbonwura Tutumba Borease I at the Jakpa Palace at Damongo in the West Gonja District.

Commitment

The President-elect said his intention to restructure SADA into the NDA was to ensure the transformation of the northern savannah ecological zone in order to make it more responsive to the needs of the people of the area.

He further reiterated his commitment to fulfil all the promises he made to Ghanaians during the electioneering.

He said his administration, for instance, would restore the nurse and teacher trainee allowances, implement the one district, one factory and one village, one dam policies, stressing that all the promises he made were achievable.

“Restoration of the nurse and teacher trainee allowances will be done in the first budget,” he stated.

He said the NPP had a competent team to turn the fortunes of the country around and make it a prosperous nation that would be appreciated by all.

Support

Nana Akufo-Addo called for the support and prayers of the chiefs and people of the Northern Region to fulfil all the promises during his tenure of office.

He expressed his gratitude to the Nayiri and the people of the Mamprugu Traditional Area for the confidence reposed in him, adding that he would deliver.

He stated that his visit was also to reciprocate a similar gesture done to him by the Nayiri when he (Nayiri) sent a delegation to congratulate him on his victory after he (Nana Akufo-Addo) had been declared winner of the presidential poll.

Nana Akufo-Addo further asked the Nayiri and his elders for their guidance and to continue to pray for him and his government to succeed.

Key role

The President-elect said Dr Bawumia, who is a son of Mamprugu, would feature prominently in his government.

According to him, Dr Bawumia would be the Chairman of the Economic Management Team (EMT), in which role he would play a key part in the transformation of the country’s economy.

“He (Dr Bawumia) is going to be a key figure in the transformation of the national economy,” he stated.

Nana Akufo-Addo also said Hajia Alima Mahama, the Member of Parliament-elect for the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency, would also play a key role in his government.

The Nayiri thanked Nana Akufo-Addo and his entourage for the visit and said he and his sub-chiefs and elders would continue to pray for his government to enable it to succeed.