The family of the Achimota School student, Lily Donkor, who was allegedly shot dead by her schoolmate at Tema have expressed fears that the accused would tamper with evidence after he was released to his parents' home where the shooting occurred.

Lily, a third year student of Achimota School was shot by the accused on January 4 this year but he later told the police that he did not intend to shoot her but rather into the air.

The accused aged 17 was released to his parents custody after the preliminary hearing to reappear on January 24 in a court presided over by Mrs Dora Gloria Araba Eshun.

However, the uncle of the deceased fears that crucial evidence at the crime scene could be tampered with as a result of his release to his home where the shooting occurred.

"As you can see, my sister is very distressed. We are looking up to the Police and the justice system in Ghana to find out the truth," the victim's uncle said in an interview on Joy FM.

"We find it difficult to believe that, the defence said that the Police had gone to the Osu Juveile Borstal and it was full, the prosecution denied that so we don't understand why the child has been sent back to the home where this crime was committed.

"How are we sure that the evidence, you send the child back to the crime scene. How are we sure that the evidence is not going to be tampered with, we are really concerned".

The accused is currently at home waiting the next trial date on January 24.

Facts of the case

On January 4, this year, at about 2:00pm the deceased Lily who lived at Cantonments visited the accused person at Community eight (8) in Tema.

While there, prosecution said accused went to his father's room and picked up his father's single barrel gun and shot the victim in the abdomen.

On January 5, this year, accused told the police that he intend to shoot into the air however the gravity of the gun change course and hit the deceased.

According to prosecution Madam Gifty Billy, a neighbor heard the gun shot and went to the scene only to see the victim lying in a pool of blood.

Prosecution said Gifty rushed the victim to the Port Clinic in Tema. However due to the condition of the victim, she was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where she died on admission.

The deceased body is currently at the hospital’s Morgue awaiting autopsy.