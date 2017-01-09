Security personnel rise to the occasion at presidential inauguration

There was heavy police and military presence at the Black Star Square in Accra last Saturday at the swearing-in and inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The armed police and military officers pitched camp at tactical locations across the square before, during and after the three-hour ceremony that saw thousands of Ghanaians and foreign dignitaries attend.

Whereas majority of the security personnel donned their uniforms, some were spotted in plain clothes in an attempt to conceal their identity.

They were seen at every corner of the square moving in all directions to ensure that nothing untoward occurred to disrupt the event.

Unfortunately, security checks on persons entering the ceremony grounds were not up to scratch, especially at some designated zones that were preserved only for invited guests, including state officials and foreign dignitaries.

However, the alertness of the security men at those zones made it entirely impossible for any individual or group that managed to access the place to foment trouble.

Some arrests

Rather commendably, the security men were able to deal with some minor issues prudently without creating scenes or allowing them to cause distractions.

The Daily Graphic witnessed a situation where a young man was arrested for attempting to steal from the handbag of a lady who was among a group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters who had gathered at one of the stands.

The situation was dealt with so professionally that people using an adjoining checkpoint did not even notice it.

There were other arrests as some drunken men attempted to create a scene by engaging in confrontations with people. They were quickly whisked away by the plainclothes men.

Security man

a member of the security detail who pleaded anonymity told the Daily Graphic that the more than 5,000 security personnel were in groups of between two and five, depending on the density of the crowd.

“At some stands, especially the entrance to the square, we had more security personnel there to ensure the safe entry and exit of invited guests,” the officer stated.

Asked why there was heavy security presence at the stand reserved for NPP supporters, the officer said it was to remind them to conduct themselves well.

“Even that, we still encountered and arrested some of the people who created needless scenes. Some of them were drunk and others were engaging in minor stealing,” the officer added.

According to him, the police mounted heavy security checkpoints hours before the programme began, saying, “we will only leave here after the last person leaves and the place is safe.”