Freko attaches KMA properties to defray Ghc4.3 debt

A Kumasi High Court has granted Freko F. D Enterprise Limited, the opportunity to attached three buildings belonging to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) following a judgement against the assembly last year.

This is to enable Freko sell the properties of the KMA help defray a judgment debt of million against the KMA.

Late last year, Freko obtained a similar ruling to attach three vehicles of the KMA and promised to go for more immovable properties of the assembly if the amount from the sale of the vehicles was not enough to defray the Ghc4.3 million owed it.

Around 12pm on Monday, Graphic Online witnessed a Sherrif from the court pasting the order for attachment on the walls of the entrance of the KMA Chief Executive official residence at Nhyiaeso in Kumasi.

The three properties mentioned in the court document are Plot No. 9 Old Bekwai Road, Kumasi; Plot No. 9, Old Peter’s Avenue, Kumasi, also referred to as the Mayor’s Residence and Plot No 8 Block K, Nhyiaeso, Kumasi.

“Any movable, gift in any other way and all persons are hereby prohibited from receiving the said property by purchase, gift or otherwise-that is to say”, the order dated December 28, 2018 stated.

Earlier lawyers for Freko had attached three vehicles of the KMA.

This was after garnishing the various bank accounts of the KMA months ago and attaching three vehicles of the assembly last Friday.

Court officials from the Kumasi High Court (Commercial Division) were at the premises to execute a court order and seized the cars which are to be auctioned to defray the amount, which the assembly had refused to pay the company for collecting refuse from Kejetia Market Terminal from 2007 to 2012.

Briefing Graphic Online, the counsel for Freko, Mr Shaddrack Yeboah Obeng, said the company had a contract with KMA to collect heaped rubbish at Kejetia which was weighed and the total quantity written down by officers of the KMA on daily basis for accountability purposes.

He explained that after several unsuccessful attempts to get their money from the KMA, the assembly wrote to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for assistance but that was also not successful.

He added after several court appearances the lawyers for the KMA agreed that the assembly was liable for the debt and that they will arrange to defray and this was entered by the court but they made no attempt to pay.

Mr Yeboah said surprisingly almost one year after they had agreed to pay, the KMA has resorted to some delay tactics and hence the latest court action.