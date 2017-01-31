Customs exceeds revenue target in Ashanti

The Ashanti Regional Command of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has set a revenue target of GH¢1.2 billion for 2017.

The new target was set after the command was able to exceed its revenue target, of GH¢614.672m for 2016, having collected GH¢285.64m.

Partnership

Addressing the annual get-together of the command, popularly referred to as 'WASSA', in Kumasi, the Sector Commander, Mr Kwesi Ahiakpor, said in spite of the many challenges bedevilling the sector, it was able to exceed its target.

The challenges of the command, he said, included inadequate vehicles for patrols, residential accommodation for personnel and inadequate logistics.

He, however, said the GRA was engaging stakeholders to address the challenges.

Mr Ahiakpor said the command was initiating a public-private partnership (PPP) to help improve infrastructure and logistics, saying the GRA would construct a new Ashanti Regional Customs Headquarters at Aboabo in Kumasi.

Besides, it would build new checkpoints at Kubease, Anwiankwanta, Mankranso, Mpasatia and on the Ejura-Mampong road to plug the loopholes and rake in more revenue.

The command used the occasion to honour deserving and hardworking officers for their outstanding contribution to the attainment of the target.

Present at the event were the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Kofi Boakye, the Regional Commander of Prisons, Nii Boye Lord Tagoe, and the Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, Mr Semekor Koku Fiadzo.