Peace returns to Tatale

The Basare and the Konkomba ethnic groups in Tatale in the Tatale-Sangule District in the Northern Region have agreed to bury their differences and live together in peace in order to promote development of the area.

This understanding was reached at a District Security Committee (DISEC) meeting in Yendi, where leaders of the two ethnic groups pledged their commitment to live together in peace.

They also agreed to accept and rally behind anyone who would be nominated to become the new district chief executive (DCE) for the area.

Security

There was breach in security in Tatale, arising out of heightened tribal tension between the Basare and Komkomba. The strained relationship was over which tribe the nominee for the position of DCE would come from.

What initially began as lobbying for the position of DCE later degenerated into tribal tension when the youth from one ethnic group staged a demonstration to protest the lobbying.

For fear that there would be reprisal actions, some residents and workers in the area started fleeing the town.

The escalating uneasiness between the Basare and the Konkomba also led to the shutting down of the only secondary school and health facilities in the area.

Peace deal

The Basare were represented by Nbibene Yindow, Youth Leader; Nagbeja Kojo Emmanuel, Kwabena Clement; Madam Afriyie Philipina; Sinch Yebigna George and the Konkomba by Obore Gabuja Kumayi, the Chief of Sangule; Amadu James Bintim, the acting New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for the Tatale-Sanguli Constituency, Mr John Jagri Kukpaa, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Ntebi John Jagr, and Munyei Thomas.

Conflict

The Yendi Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Anane Danquah, who chaired the meeting, reminded the two ethnic groups about the negative effects of conflicts and appealed to them to live together in peace and harmony.

ACP Danquah also expressed his gratitude to the chiefs in the district for their roles in the mediation process.

The leaders of the two ethnic groups thanked the Yendi Divisional Police Commander and members of the Tatale-Sangule District Security Committee for efforts made to maintain peace in the district.

Chiefs

In a related development, ACP Mr Danquah met with Basare and Konkomba chiefs in the Tatale-Sangule District at the palace of the Paramount Chief of the Tatale Traditional Area as part of efforts to restore peace in the area.

The Paramount Chief of Tatale, Gariba Yankorsor, thanked the police for their intervention to ensure that there was peace in the area.

The chiefs assured the Yendi Divisional Police Commander of their cooperation to assist the police to find a lasting solution to the problem.