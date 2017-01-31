Bawumia finds Gh¢7billion undisclosed expenditure by NDC govt

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has found out that there is a Gh¢7billion expenditure that has not been disclosed by the Mahama government, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed.

According to him, the expenditure which runs through year 2014, 2015 and 2016 was detected as the new government was interogating the data on public finances.

Speaking at a Good Corporate Governance forum in Accra on Tuesday, the Vice President expressed concerns about the ‘hidden’ expenditure.

“Where have they been hiding all these years and how are you supposed to manage an economy with faulty data. Getting the data right is really very key because it throws the entire budget into disarray.”

“Because you are going into 2017 and suddently you are told that by the way there is Ghc7billion that you have to pay next year that you didn’t anticipate, this is the reality,” he said.

Dr Bawumia said: “We've been less than a month in office, but we have taken some steps to accelerate the implementation of some measures that will ensure accountability, transparency and integrity in government.

