COP David Asante Apeatu is new IGP

Commissioner of Police (COP) David Asante Apeatu has been named as the new Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Ghana Police Service.

He takes over from COP John Kudalor who was at the Flagstaff House earlier in the day to bid President Akufo-Addo farewell as he proceeds on retirement today, January 25.

Until his appointment, COP Asante Apeatu was the head of the General ICT Department at the Police Headquarters as well as the head of the Marine Police. He was formerly Director General in charge of Research, and former Director General of the Police CID.

President Akufo-Addo described the new IGP as a most qualified officer for the post and asked him to do his best for the nation.

He said, "This appointment of this highly qualified police official is the first step that I am taking in that regard. I think that our people will feel secure when they know that they have a police service that is honest and that will enforce the laws of the country so that the people of the country can go about their lawful duties in peace and security".

Profile of Acting IGP

COP David Asante Apeatu is currently the Director General ICT & Marine Police (current position).

He was also the Director General Research & Planning & ICT.

He was once the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the service.

In 2007 he was appointed Director of the Specialised Crime and Analysis (SCA) Unit at the INTERPOL headquarters in Lyon France.

Internationally, he had worked at the Sarajevo Police Academy as an Instructor in Human Dignity, Police Ethics and Criminal Investigations under the auspices of the United Nations Task Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina from 1997 to 1998.

He was the team leader in a successful homicide investigation under the request of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNAMIL).

He was the team leader in investigations into the mass murder of more than 50 people, mostly West African nationals, in The Gambia.

In Ghana, he was the Lead Investigator in the serial killing of more than 30 women that led to the arrest of a culprit who had been prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to death.

Under the supervision of Mr Asante-Apeatu and based on intelligence, the CID successfully conducted an operation that resulted in the seizure of 588 kilogrammes of cocaine with the street value of about $38 million.

He started his Policing career from the Police forensic science lab.

He was at a time the ADC to late vice president K. N. Arkaah and also the District Police commander for Tumu in the, Upper west Region. He holds an MPhil in Chemistry.