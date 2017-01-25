Evangelist Kolenda arrives in Tamale for Bonnke Crusade

Evangelist Kolenda arrived in Tamale on Wednesday ahead of the four-day crusade which begins on Thursday, January 26 and ends on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

The main speaker for this year’s Reinhard Bonnke Gospel Crusade, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda has arrived in Tamale.

About 600,000 people are expected to be attended the crusade which will be held at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Evangelist Kolenda and his team were received on arrival by leaders of the local churches organising committee at the Tamale Airport.

The crusade is being organised by Christ for all Nations in collaboration with all the local churches in the Tamale Metropolis.

This is the first time after 30years that the Bonnke gospel crusade is being held in Tamale.

Evangelist Kolenda in an interaction with the media said the crusade is divinely planned to bring salvation, healing, spiritual peace and progress to the people of Northern Region and Ghana as a whole.

Evangelist Kolenda, later paid a courtesy call on the Chief Director at the Regional Coordinating Council, Alhaji Issahaku Alhassan to announce his visit and to invite the administrative leadership in the region to be part of the Crusade.

Evangelist Kolenda also paid courtesy calls on the Gulkpe-Naa and the Dakpema at their palaces in Tamale and later the Crusade grounds