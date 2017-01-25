Philanthropists resource My Story Foundation

Two philanthropists, Pastor Kofi Asare and Ms Abena Nyarko, resident in London, United Kingdom (UK), have presented second-hand materials, including dresses, footwear, two wheelchairs, and an envelope of an undisclosed amount to resource My Story Foundation, a disability-friendly non-profit organisation.

The money and the items are to assist the foundation in taking care of over 300 widows, orphans and Persons with Disability (PWDs).

While some of them have barely anything to eat, others need financial push to further their education, with others waiting for financial assistance to undergo surgery.

Appeal for support

Pastor Asare, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BOVEP Vegetarian Eating Palace, while presenting the envelope and the items to the foundation at a ceremony in Kumasi, said he and Ms Nyarko’s family were moved to support the foundation after watching an appeal by the foundation in a documentary on Adom TV, a local TV station.

He said it had been their dream to contribute their widow's mite to resource the needy in society and that the presentation was in fulfilment of that goal, pledging continuous support for the foundation.

Appreciation

The CEO of My Story Foundation, Mr Collins Amo Poku, popularly known in media circles as DJ Tofeakwa, on behalf of the foundation, expressed gratitude to the philanthropists for the support.

He, however, expressed worry that due to lack of sponsorship the foundation was no longer able to feature on Adom TV.

He used the opportunity to appeal to other well-resoured persons, groups and institutions to support the foundation.