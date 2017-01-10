Alan Kyerematen's sister in critical condition after surviving Trade Fair gas explosion

It has emerged that the sister of Alan John Kyerematen, the Minister designate for Trade was among the injured in a gas explosion that occurred last year near the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre at La in Accra.

This was disclosed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday when he nominated 13 persons including Alan Kyerematen as Ministers of State.

The President indicated that his Trade Minister designate was absent at the function because his sister's conditioned had worsened and he was currently by her side.

Twelve persons including Mr Kyerematen's sister survived the accident but sustained various degrees of injuries.

Some of the survivors of the explosion which occurred at the Glory Oil Gas station on December 22 are still on admission at the La General Hospital and 37 Military Hospital in Accra.