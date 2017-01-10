Ghana elected president of African Communication Regulatory Authorities Network

The honour came at the recent 8th Congress of the association in Cotonou, on December 9, 2016 for a two-year term.

The Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng who led a three-member delegation to the Congress, thus becomes President of ACRAN for the 2017/2018 period, a statement issued on Tuesday by the Executive Secretary of the NMC, George Sarpong, said.

Other members of the delegation were Dr. Doris Yaa Dartey, a member of the NMC and Mr. Alexander Bannerman, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the NMC. The Chairman of the Superior Council of Communication of Cameroun, Mr. Peter Essoka, was elected Vice President.

The 35-member association of media and communication regulators in Africa was established in 1998 in Libreville, Gabon as a platform for media regulatory bodies in Africa to share ideas and experiences in media and communication regulation and also promote the industry.

The theme of the congress which was preceded by a two-day conference was on the theme-“Digital Broadcasting and Online Media Regulation: Challenges and Opportunities.”

In a communiqué issued at the end of the congress, ACRAN urged African governments, media and communication authorities and all stakeholders to take all appropriate measures to join the fight against discrimination against women in the media.

The communiqué stressed that ACRAN member states create and promote the culture of equality between men and women thereby giving prominence to women in the media space.