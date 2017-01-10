Japan lauds Ghana for peaceful transfer of power

The government of Japan has commended Ghana for its peaceful transfer of power from one government to another.

According to the President of the Japan-Ghana Parliamentary Friendship League, Mr Manabu Sakai, the transfer process was a testament to how well established democracy was in Ghana.

He said Ghana had become a beacon of democracy not only in Africa but the world at large.

Bilateral relation to be strengthened

He said he was in the country for the investiture of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President and had observed that Ghanaians were committed to work to further develop under the new leadership.

Mr Sakai made the assertion in an encounter with the media at the Japanese Embassy in Accra last Sunday.

He said Japan would strengthen its relationship with Ghana under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

He said the two countries had had a long history of bilateral exchanges and nothing would change under the new leadership of the country.

M Sakai had earlier paid courtesy calls on former Presidents John Kufuor and John Mahama, as well as President Akufo-Addo.

He described the two former Presidents as statesmen with a big heart, of gentle disposition and with great legacies.

He said he had no doubt the country would continue to develop under President Akufo-Addo

The Japan-Ghana Parliamentary Friendship League is made up of 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the two countries. It aims at tapping knowledge from the two countries as a means of improving upon the legislative arms of government of both countries.

Ms Sakai urged the two countries to take advantage of technology and work together to gain economic and political advancement.