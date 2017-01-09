3 children killed during jubilation over President’s inauguration

One of the children died on the spot while two others died later at the hospital.

Three children died Saturday night while several others sustained injuries when a taxi ran over them at Serebuoso near Nhyinahini in Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region.

The children, aged between two and nine years were said to be part of residents of Serebuoso jubilating the investiture of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the road side when the taxi ran over them.

One of the deceased has been identified as Abena Kyerewaa, four years.

Six of the 15 other children who sustained injuries have been admitted and responding to treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), with the remaining nine have been admitted at the Nkawie-Toase Government Hospital.

The Atwima Divisional Commander of the Police Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Andrews Anyane who confirmed the incident to the Graphic Online said the police received a call at about about 8.30pm over the accident.

He said the victims were part of the Serebuoso town folk who were jubilating the inaugural ceremony of the President Akufo-Addo by the roadside on the Nkawie-Nyinahini main road.

He said the taxi, with registration number AS 5721 T which was from Anyinamso upon reaching the jubilation ground at Serebuoso ran over some of the children, hitting others alongside.

According to DSP Anyane, the driver, Kwadwo Arhin was nearly lynched by the angry residents but was later saved by some helping hands and handed over to the police at Nyinahini.

He said the angry mob set the taxi cab ablaze and that forced the original driver of the vehicle, Akwasi Gyau to report the incident to the police at Nkawie and was put behind bars to assist in investigations.

DSP Anyane said both Arhin and Gyau will soon be prosecuted for their offences.