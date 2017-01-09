I did not hijack my official residence - Mahama

President Mahama in a post on his Facebook wall said the package was also approved by the new government

Former President John Dramani Mahama has debunked claims that he has hijacked his official residence insisting that a parliamentary committee set up to review emoluments of Article 71 office holders recommended it as part of his retirement package.

He stated that, claims Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is stranded and has no where to stay, are mischievous and deliberately intended to embarrass him.

“The Vice President is expected to take up residence in the House known as Australia House, which was previously occupied by former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur”. He said.

The statement added that, an official and permanent residence for the Vice President is currently under construction, off the Switchback Road, which Dr. Bawumia will move into once completed.

Below is the entire statement below;

Ignore claims about President Mahama’s residence

Contrary to the claims being made that HE John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana, has refused to vacate his residence, we wish to state and confirm that per the information officially communicated to the newly inaugurated administration following discussions by the Joint Transition Team, President Mahama will continue to maintain his current place of residence as his retirement home.

The decision and agreement on the place of residence and office for the former President was formally communicated to the new administration by the former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah on December 19, 2016.