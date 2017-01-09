According to him, he hid himself to pray for the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 general elections.

It has emerged that the Kumasi-based radio journalist from Ashh FM, Daasebre Agyei Dwamena, who was reported missing, went into hiding.

Daasebre Dwamena had not been seen since December 7, 2016.

He was however found hiding in a hotel in Sunyani on Saturday January 7,2017.

Explaining the rationale for his action on radio last Sunday, Dwamena, 54 said he deliberately went into hiding to pray for the NPP from the day of the election till the day of the swearing in.

He said there was no need to make his intentions known then and used the opportunity to thank all and sundry who joined in the search for him during the period.

Call for his arrest

While some members of the public have expressed disappointment in him for causing fear, panic and insecurity, some colleague media practitioners have called for his arrest for what they called a "deliberate game plan".

Dwamena, on December 7, 2016 was scheduled to provide media coverage of the 2016 general elections in the Bekwai Constituency where he used the opportunity to exercise his franchise at his home town, Akyeremade near Kokofu in the same constituency.

He was said to have made a report from different polling stations that day but attempts by the radio station to contact him for polling station and collation centre results proved futile.

A formal complaint was lodged to the Police for a search for him.

A bounty of GH¢33,000 was placed on him but the search for him came to naught till he personally informed his employers he was in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.