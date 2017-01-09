Here are remarkable quotations from the Inaugural Speech of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Fifth President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic

1. “I will protect the public purse.” “We will provide vision and direction.”

2. “I ask you to be citizens, not spectators: citizens not subjects.”

3. “It is time to make sure that there is a true separation of powers in our arms of government.”

4. “I will not let you, the people of Ghana, down”.

5. “The change we have voted for has to start with each individual. I ask you to be responsible citizens.”

6. “It is time to define what being a Ghanaian ought to mean. Being a Ghanaian must mean you sign up to a definable code of conduct.”

7. “I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all transactions.”

8. “I see exciting times ahead, the rule of law will be the underlining tenet of our governance”.

9. “We should learn and accept that we do not own the land, but hold it in trust for future generations.”

10. “State coffers are not the spoils for victorious political parties. I promise to protect the public purse”.

11. “After 60 years of independence, we longer have any excuse for being poor.”