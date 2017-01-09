Mahama off to Abuja to resolve The Gambia impasse

Former President John Dramani Mahama has left Accra to Abuja to attend an ECOWAS Meeting on the situation in The Gambia.

The former Ghanaian President who recently handed over to newly elected President Nana Akufo-Addo has been asked to continue his mediation role in the effort to resolve The Gambian political crisis.

In a meeting of ECOWAS held on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of President Akufo-Addo, the leaders requested the former president to continue to assist President Muhammadu Buhari as co-mediator in the Gambian issue.

In a telephone conversation Sunday, President Akufo Addo personally conveyed the ECOWAS decision to Mr. Mahama and expressed his confidence that with his help, President Buhari would be able to realise a peaceful resolution of The Gambian impasse.