Ways to boost your self-confidence

Self-confidence is something that you learn to build up, because the challenging world of business, and life in general, can deflate it. Nobody is born with limitless self-confidence. If someone seems to have incredible self-confidence, it is because he or she has worked on building it for years. Here are few ways to help you build up your self-confidence:

Visualise the future

Visualisation is the technique of seeing an image of yourself that you are proud of, in your own mind. When we struggle with low self-confidence, we have a poor perception of ourselves that is often inaccurate. Practise visualising a fantastic version of yourself, achieving your goals.

Affirmation

Affirmations are positive and uplifting statements that we say to ourselves. These are normally more effective if said out loud so that you can hear yourself say it.

To get your brain to accept your positive statements more quickly, phrase your affirmations as questions because our brains are biologically wired to seek answers to questions, without analysing whether the question is valid or not.

Face your fears

The best way to overcome fear is to face it head-on. By doing something that scares you every day and gaining confidence from every experience, you will see your self-confidence soar. So get out of your comfort zone and face your fears!

Question your inner critic

Some of the harshest comments that we get come from ourselves, through the ‘voice of the inner critic.’ If you struggle with low self-confidence, there is a possibility that your inner critic has become overactive and inaccurate.

In order to overcome the inner critic, you need to find opportunities to congratulate, compliment and reward yourself, even for the smallest successes.

Help someone

Helping someone else often enables us to forget about ourselves and to feel grateful for what we have. It also feels good when you are able to make a difference for someone else.

Instead of focusing on your own weaknesses, volunteer to mentor, practically assist or teach another, and you will see your self-confidence grow automatically in the process.

Care for yourself

Self-confidence depends on a combination of good physical health, emotional health and social health. It is hard to feel good about yourself if you hate your physique or constantly have low energy.

Make time to cultivate great exercise, eating and sleeping habits. In addition, dress the way you want to feel. You have heard the saying that “clothes make the man.” Build your self-confidence by making the effort to look after your own needs.

Create personal boundaries

Learn to say no. Teach others to respect your personal boundaries. If necessary, take classes on how to be more assertive and learn to ask for what you want. The more control and say you have over your own life, the greater your self-confidence will be.

Equal mentality

People with low self-confidence see others as better or more deserving than themselves. Instead of carrying this perception, see yourself as being equal to everyone.

They are no better or more deserving than you. Make a mental shift to an equality mentality and you will automatically see an improvement in your self-confidence.

