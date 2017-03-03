Breaking bad habits in order to succeed

Success requires technical skills, demands self-knowledge as well as the determination, focus and energy to carry you for the long haul. You must be able to see yourself and your habits clearly so you can change them before they stunt your potentials.

Here are some of the habits that hinder your success:

Perfectionist

This is one of the worst ways you can sabotage yourself. If you live in fear of doing a task wrong, you won't be able to begin.

The stress of being perfect freezes up creativity and joy, making your task longer, more difficult and not as fun.

Give yourself permission to create imperfectly. You can always edit what you have begun beacause greatness comes from many failures and do-overs.

Distractions

Surfing the Internet, answering a call, getting a snack or texting someone back quickly while you are in the middle of something pulls you away from intense focus.

If you are constantly interrupting yourself, you cannot get into the swing of things. You could be setting yourself up to waste your whole day.

Turn off your distractions, close your door and focus for a set period of time. If you need to call, text or eat, give yourself a set break to do so and then have the discipline to return to the task at hand.

Procrastinating

Most people are at their best early in the day, before they reach the brain fatigue of the afternoons and evenings.

Do not save your hardest or most important tasks for later because you won’t have the energy to devote to doing them right.

Tackling difficult tasks early in the day improves your work product and also allows you to relax as your day unfolds.

You will know you accomplished what you needed to do, and you will have nothing hanging over your head before you leave for the day.

Multi-tasking

Just because you think you are good at multi-tasking does not mean it is the best way to get things done. In fact, multi-tasking reduces the amount of short-term memory you retain from your task. Over time, this reduces your amount of long-term memory as well.

Multi-tasking makes you miss important details and learn less and also leads to mistakes. Skip the juggling act and focus on doing one thing well.

Avoid sitting long

If you frequently use your computer all day, you are putting your body through some major stress.

In a sitting position, the spine becomes less flexible and puts strain on the lower back, shoulders and neck.

It also reduces blood flow to the brain and lungs which are the powerhouses you need to accomplish your best work in the moment and later on in your life.

Take breaks to stretch because it strengthens the body.

Credit: entrepreneur.com