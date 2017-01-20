Ways to take care of yourself everyday

Self-care is one of the most important things you should find time for in your day-to-day life. Stress, anxiety and depression seem to be on the rise and it is no surprise when you think about the beeping day and night, not to mention the countless hours wasted scrolling through social media feeds and demands life places upon most of us.

Taking care need not be too time consuming; here are some simple ways to take care of yourself.

Set specific time slots when not working

Focusing on work is a great excuse for not taking care of yourself. Set specific time slots where you are not working and instead spend time on your family and yourself.

These slots are first thing in the morning before eight a.m. and at dinner time from five to eight p.m. Except for events you must attend, these slots must be sacred times for you to spend with your family and not work.

Start your day off with meditation

Start every morning with a short five to 10 minute meditation. The meditation helps you visualise the things you are most grateful for and allows you to minimise negativity and distractions.

Early morning meditation increases self-awareness and helps you put into perspective what really matters. It also tends to make you more positive, energetic and happy.

Exercise

Get up early in the mornings and head to the gym for a good workout.

Aside from the obvious health benefits, it clears your mind and gets you in touch with the outdoors and in the company of good friends to start the day.

Get enough sleep

The scientific benefits of sleep are innumerable. More sleep equates to more happiness, better health and improved decision making.

Not to mention that it detoxes the brain in order to do your best work, it is critical to consistently recharge your batteries.

Talk to friends and family

Your friends and family are your biggest supporters. Even if you are having a very stressful and busy day, pick up the phone for a few minutes just to say hi to mum or your best friend, and just talk about the good things that are happening in their lives. It will keep you grounded.

Wake up slowly

It is not unusual to answer 10 to 15 messages before you even get out of bed in the morning. But starting the day off like this often sets a negative tone for the day and truthfully most issues can wait.

You become much happier when you take 30 to 45 minutes to wake up slowly and shower before checking your email.

Read something fictional

Refresh your mind by taking an afternoon break from your workflow and escaping to another world. Reading fictional stories stimulates the right side of your brain, sparking creative thought.

That stimulation can make your day go a little smoother by thinking differently and solving problems in abstract ways and most importantly, rejuvenating your soul.

Keep a journal

Life is very busy and keeping a journal can go a long way to help you. It helps you jot down things you did, people you met, how you felt, etc.

It is a great outlet to help you be present, remember the little moments and sort out challenges in both your personal and professional life.