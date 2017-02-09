‘You are lazy’ - Gallaxy tells video directors

Gallaxy who are currently promoting their latest single Dab, shot by Nigerian director Michael Williams, said the lack of trust in the quality of work of video directors in Ghana forced them to travel all the way to Nigeria to shoot the video for their newest single.

Talking to Showbiz on Wednesday, the duo said they prefer to work with Nigerian directors because of their professionalism and expertise. “Comparatively, Ghanaian video directors are no match for their Nigerian counterparts. We wanted our video to be as professional as possible and as good as those we watch on international channels. This is the reason we decided to look outside the country,” they said.

According to the group, working with some Ghanaian directors has proved to be a costly endeavour for them as the directors delivered substandard works which the group is unable to release to the public. “We have about four unreleased music videos that we can’t put out there because the directors failed us,” they added.

Gallaxy said, “Working with Nigerian directors has exposed us to a lot of things. For instance, compared to what we see in our industry, the Nigerians have very good visuals and even while shooting on location they show much more experience and professionalism.”

The 2014 4syte Music Video Awards nominees believe that this is the reason Ghanaian music videos barely make an impact at international award competitions and receive relatively little play on international stations such as MTV among others.

“We are not needlessly criticising our video directors but as artistes we want the best for our industry. We simply want our videos to be competitive and to do that, our directors need to learn and upgrade their skills,” they added.