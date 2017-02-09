‘Transformation With Jess’ reality show records 157kgs loss

Season one of Ghana’s first weight loss reality TV Show ended last Thursday with the announcement of 25-year-old journalist, Philip Nii Lartey, as winner of the competition. He walked away 25.1kgs (55Lbs) lighter and GH¢5,000 richer!











He also won one year free gym membership from Total Fitness Centre, a multipurpose gym located in the A&C Mall in Accra.

Friends and family of the contestants witnessed the final ceremony. Beaming with pride, Jessica revealed that the top 5 contestants lost a total of 114.3kgs while those who had been evicted lost 42.7kgs cumulatively.

Transformation With Jess is a weight loss reality TV show produced by ‘The Voice Ova Company’, that seeks to showcase the benefits of healthy food choices, fitness and exercise through fun workouts and personal coaching from broadcaster, Jessica Opare – Saforo, whose personal weight loss journey began in September 2014.

Late last year, Jessica embarked on a journey to discover her first 10 clients who were willing and desperate to lose weight. She auditioned over 50 willing participants and ended up with Apolline Woena Attipoe, Mercy Adzayi, Adzo Tsekpo, Philip Nii Lartey, Hyujose Jenkins, Felicia Ashaley, Rabiatu Margaret, Anita Owusu, Dorcas Ofori and Barbara Zipporah Ayiku.

Each episode pushed contestants to the limit with a wide variety of fun workouts and new refreshing ways to approach the weight loss challenge. Although Transformation With Jess started with 10 contestants, only 5 made it into the finals.

‘In as much as the focus of the show encourages a complete lifestyle, it also remains a competition. This competition has one ultimate winner,” Jessica said.

Before active sessions begun, the contestants were made to undergo a medical examination at Omni Media Clinic in Dzorwulu to establish their health state and were also closely monitored during the entire season by Dr. Marc Dzradosi.

Transformation With Jess aired for 13 weeks on GhOne TV and is proof that people can lose weight organically, with discipline, new eating habits and exercise. ‘If you painstakingly learn the rudiments of weight loss it becomes a lifestyle and hence the probability of you gaining all the weight back is minimised,” Jessica said.