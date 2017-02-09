Fancy Gadem, Rudebwoy Ranking ‘clash’ again

It was a great show last weekend when Fancy Gadem, the biggest artiste in Tamale clashed with Rudebwoy Ranking in Nima. Again, the two artistes will be live at the Ashaiman Newtown Junction for another battle on Saturday, February 11.

Supporting them at the concert scheduled for 7:00 pm will be Ras Kuuku, Article Wan, Wisa, Ephraim and Sariki. Fancy Gadem from Tamale and Rudebwoy Ranking from Nima have large following in their respective areas due to the kind of songs they do.

Known for songs like Concrete, Naayi- Koomi, Nawuni- Yiko, Bregya, Champion Boy and Takahi, Fancy Gadem has single handedly staged his own concert in Tamale and wowed the audience with his performance.

On the other hand, Rudebwoy Ranking also known for songs like Pain Dem, Shabba, Dambanza, Holy Ghost Fire, Don’t Cry, Yaah man, Morsassa and Cash Dealing has risen to become the best artiste in Nima having staged more than five successful shows.

Speaking in an interview with Showbiz, Kendrick Yehowada, organiser of the show said he decided to stage another concert with the two artistes due to how successful the first edition turned out to be.

According to him, he was surprised at the turn out of the first edition and he is very hopeful the upcoming event will be a blast.

The event is sponsored by Rush Energy Drink and Rasta Choco Malt with support from Flex Newspaper, 30 Minutz Live, TV7 & Event Guide.