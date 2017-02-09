4x4's Coded survives car crash (PHOTOS)

A member of the hip-life music group 4x4 has been involved in an accident. Raphael Edem Avornyo, popularly known as Coded is reported to have survived the car crash but his red Kia Sportage was badly damaged.











Afua Agyeiwaa Avornyo, the wife of the musician, confirmed to Joy News and explained that the accident occurred around 10 pm Wednesday at Adjiringanor.

The rapper was rushed to the Yeboah Hospital near the East Legon Police station after he crashed with a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry is said to have also suffered severe injuries and is currently on admission at the 37 Military Hospital.

"Get well wishes" have been pouring in for the rapper with his group mate Captain Planet and hip-life orgiginator Reggie Rockstone chipping-in on Instagram.