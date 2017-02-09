Laughline was successful

Being the very first show of the year, expectations were high and the crowd that filled the auditorium was an indication that the maiden edition of the comedy series was an eagerly awaited one. Meeting the high expectation of patrons, coemdians Lekzy DeComic, DKB, Khemikal and a host of other acts ensured that there was never a dull moment.

Patrons who gathered at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra Mall, last Friday for the Laughline comedy show were treated to a very memorable experience.

The Prince of Comedy, Lekzy DeComic who was the MC for the night was delightful with numerous rib cracking jokes and his ability to keep the laughter of the audience in-between the various acts was amazing.

Up and coming comedians, Waris and Putogo were top class on the night and despite the fact that they are relatively new on the comedy scene; they showed patrons that the future for comedy in Ghana is bright. Other new entrants who also put up a strong performance at the Laughline comedy show included Miller, Sportoo, Alo Wess, Crypto.

Other performances were by the king of comedy, DKB, comedian OB, Khemikal, Pararan and there was poetry by Gombila and Fiaba. As usual, innovative sponsors, Infinix were around to support and give away souvernirs to patrons.

Laughline is a Kasa Entertainment initiative in collaboration with Infinix. Media partners include EventGuide which is the official magazine for Laughline, Okrakyi Trends official clothing line, GY TV, Bryte Media, Vibes in 5, TruTalk, 4SR, Sunset Multimedia, Swag Of Africa, Creative Concept Multimedia, 360Avenue,Wildout Crew, Purlieu and ADSdigital.