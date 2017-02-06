Kwesé TV launches in Accra

Kwesé TV, the new multi-channelled satellite dish and decoder-enabled service on the African continent has been launched in Accra. The new service owned and operated by Econet Media Group, was launched at a ceremony at the Polo Gardens last Thursday.

At the launch event, Chief Executive Officer for Econet Media Group, Mr Joseph Hundah, stated emphatically the fact that Kwesé TV will win the rights to show the English Premier League when the next period for auctioning of the rights to the most popular league in the world comes round in 2019.

“We are going to win the rights for the EPL in 2019,” said Mr Hundah who was speaking at the media briefing that preceded the formal launch of Kwesé TV in Ghana.

In a presentation to introduce the pay TV service to invited members of the Ghanaian media, Mr. Joseph Hundah said Kwesé offers a lot more than television. He said it brings to the viewer compelling content to be viewed on multi platforms as no other television service offers.

Kwesé offers Pay TV, Play (games), free to air TV (Kwesé Free Sports), and APP and digital and currently has presence (in one form another) in 20 countries on the continent.

Apart from the decoder-enabled multi content platform, some of the platforms on which Kwesé TV operates are Kwesé Free TV (Free-to-air), a Kwesé-branded free-to-air channel that is designed for use by free-to-air public broadcasters throughout sub-Saharan Africa, featuring selected exclusive sporting content; Kwesé App (Mobile), TV on mobile device which includes a selection of programming options linked to the Kwesé programming portfolio; Kwesé Play (IPTV), home of a variety of 3rd party video on demand (VOD) applications; Kwesé Digital, branded digital platforms that act as platforms within Kwesé’s multiplatform offering on which viewers can stream both live and delayed content.

During a question and answer time moderated by the host for the event, Jay Foley, the Country Manager for Kwesé TV in Ghana Mr Alex Dodd, highlighted the fact that they will offer television viewers the choice to decide where and when they watch television.

“With Kwesé, not only do we offer the best in programming but we also give viewers “unlimited” choice to access content where and when they want. The multiplatform, multiscreen content distribution model offered by Kwesé includes traditional linear and ‘catch-up’ subscription (paid) and free-to-air (FTA) television via satellite direct to home (DTH), fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband and/or digital terrestrial platforms,” he said.

Regarding the acquisition of Viasat1, TV by Econet and rebranded as Kwesé Free Sports, Mr Dodd said it marked a significant milestone for the growth of the business in Ghana. “Ghana is an important market for us as we expand our offering across the continent,” he said.

According to him, the Kwesé TV offer gives the opportunity “for pay as you watch (pay per view), power of choice, flexibility and affordability.” Consumers can choose between three subscriptions, which are monthly, weekly and three days. Pricing for the pay TV platform is GHs 110 (monthly), GHs 35 (weekly) and GHs 15 (3 days).

There are about 45 channels on the Kwesé TV bouquet some of which are Kwesé Prime, Kwesé Stories, Kwesé Movies 1, Kwesé Movies 2, Kwesé Movies 3, Kwesé Know, Kwesé Kids, Kwesé Family, Kwesé Free Sport, Kwesé Sport 1, Kwesé Sport 2, NBA TV, Revolt TV, E!, Trace Africa, Dreamworks and JimJam.