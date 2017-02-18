Yomi Sower in concert tonight

Versatile singer, Yomi Sower, will be in action tonight, February, 18 at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill, Accra in a show dubbed ‘Young, Gifted and Black: An Evening of Standards, Spirituals and Soul.’

The singer describes herself as a ‘bold lady with attitude, culture and knowledge’ and these elements are reflected in her wide repertoire delivered with passion and conviction.

Also part of tonight’s 9.00pm programme is the adorable singer and actress, Rama Brew. She has been away from the spotlight for a while but Yomi has managed to get her involved in the show which is part of the commemoration of this year’s Black History Month in Accra.

“Rama is a superwoman. We met about two years ago and we agreed to collaborate on projects whenever possible. She will sing and also act in a sketch specially worked out for the night,” Yomi said.

According to her, a band of young musicians she has groomed, would be on hand to help provide the expected jolly ambience.