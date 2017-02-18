Another Ghana Music Awards is here

The organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Charterhouse have officially announced that the biggest event in the entertainment calendar will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Many activities have been lined up to draw public attention to the big night.

For instance, there will be an event launch and nominees announcement on Friday, February 24. Official voting is expected to begin after the announcement of nominees.

Speaking at the press conference, the Board Chairman, Nii Ayittey Hammond said there would be a grand party for nominees at Kempinski Hotel on the day of the announcement.

This year, the board agreed to take the nominees Jam, which preceeds the main award event to the Brong Ahafo Region and “we are expecting to give the people of the region good music when the event comes off on Saturday, March 18”, he stated.

The VGMA has seen some changes since it started in the year 2000 and this year will be no different. The Record of the Year and Producer of the Year awards, which had in the past years been selected by popular votes will now be awarded by the Academy and Board.

In addition, the categories for the Political Song of the Year, Mixtape of the Year, and DJ of the Year have all been added to the various categories for this year award’s scheme.

The Board Chairman also disclosed that there were over 700 entries and to project this year’s theme, “60 years of GH Music, United by Rhythm,” there will be a celebration in honour of highife music.

Started in 2000 to honour hardworking musicians, the VGMA has grown to become one of the most respected on the continent.

Some artistes who have walked home with the prestigious Artiste of the Year awards are Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy, Samini, Sarkodie, Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi and EL.