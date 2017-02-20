Adjorlolo will never marry his fiancée — Counsellor Lutterodt

Relationship counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt, has stressed that he will do everything possible to prevent the marriage between veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo and TV host Victoria Lebene Mekpah.

Speaking with Showbiz on Friday, Counsellor Lutterodt said the age difference between the two makes it impossible for them to have a meaningful relationship, adding that Kofi is too old for Lebene and described Lebene as a bad girl for being interested in someone Kofi’s age.

“Considering Kofi’s age, he needs a particular type of heart to manage such a beautiful young lady. There are many young men walking around without wives so why should Kofi live his life to this stage and then go in for such a young girl,” he said.

“Lebene will never marry Adjolorlo, and I insist on this. I will do everything in my capacity to stop Lebene’s purported love for Kofi Adjorlolo. I see so much future in Lebene and I believe that when she goes to Adjolorlo, she will trouble him to the extent where she will kill him. I will pray against this marriage, pour libation against it and even fast against it,” he added.

He stressed that there were too many female celebrities in the country with failed relationships and as role models, Kofi Adjololor and Lebene have a responsibility to set an example for others who look up to them to follow suit.

“If somebody is a public figure, they have no private life because every aspect of their life speaks, that is why I have chosen to comment on their relationship. I believe Lebene has a bright future and I don’t want her to join the bandwagon of bad relationships among Ghanaian celebrities. If Adjolorlo wants to marry again, it should never be Lebene,” he added.

Counsellor Lutterodt said he would continue his advocacy until the marriage is eventually called off by both parties.

“What I have started is what I will continue doing. I am working on Lebene and using all available medium to let her understand that she is still a small girl and as the proverb goes, ‘a child breaks the shell of the snail but not that of the tortoise,’” he said.