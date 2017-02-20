Ghana to host first International Bridal and Fashion Expo

Ghana is set to hold the first International Bridal and Fashion Expo dubbed the House of Suit International Bridal and Fashion Expo, from Friday, April 14, to Monday, April 17, at the Accra City Hotel.

The exhibition is expected to host many renowned brands from about fifteen countries from around the world.

Speaking with Showbiz, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Evans Agyare, said, “We have invited different fashion brands from 15 countries across the world. We are committed to raising awareness about the opportunities, challenges and demands involved in the future of fashion and bridal in Ghana. Ghana is an emerging country in the fashion industry and we must create an environment where we can exchange knowledge among all stakeholders and broaden our network.”

He stressed the need to create an enabling environment for the development of the wedding and bridal industry in the country, adding that the expo would provide an opportunity for both established and up-and-coming brands in the country to showcase their products to the rest of the world.

"We know there are many businesses in the fashion and bridal industry in the country. These include makeup, gowns and suits, beadmakers, fashion designers, decorators, floral arrangers, car rental service providers, dressmakers, shoe designers, jewellery, hospitality companies among others. The number of exhibitors and visitors that will be attending the event, will provide an avenue to show the rest of the world that Ghana is as good a destination as much as any other part of the world,” he said.

“We will be having foreign countries here so we need to protect the good image of our brand and that of the country. Let’s not forget, the fair provides lots of business opportunities for all participants,” he added.