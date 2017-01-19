Vanessa Gyan for ‘Relevance Relationship Summit’

Live Fm presenter, Vanessa Gyan, has been named as a speaker at the Relevance Relationship Summit on Saturday, February 11, 2016. Other speakers for the event are Majid Michel, Jay Smoke and Timothy Bentum.

The event is organised by Michelle McKinney Hammond, a bestselling author, speaker, singer and television presenter. The summit will take place at WareHouse 9 on the Spintex Road.

Vanessa Gyan first entered the Ghanaian industry three years ago with Global Media Alliance while working for two of their divisions as a TV presenter/producer at eTV Ghana, where she also debuted the female empowerment show, Sincerely, Vee.

She also hosted and produced numerous entertainment shows and was also a radio personality at YFM.

In January 2016, Gyan joined the EIB Network and currently hosts The Juice and Trace Radio on Live FM.

Vanessa, who is the daughter of Kiki Gyan of Osibisa fame, officially launched Sincerely, Vee, a lifestyle programme geared at empowering young ladies to strive for excellence.