Zylophone Media signs Kumi Guitar

An event organising company, Zylophone Media, has signed on highlife artiste, Kumi Guitar, for a five-year contract. Speaking with the Showbiz, Enoch Atakorah, Head of production at Zylophone Media, said his outfit signed Kumi as their first artiste after appreciating his talent, which he said hasn’t been fully utilised.

“Our outfit believe we can push Kumi Guitar to the highest level and with his talent, it would be easy to get him where he wants to be,” Enoch Atakorah said.

According to him, the plans his record label has for Kumi Guitar is very big, adding that he would be a successful artiste after huge investments have been made to push him up.

“For now, we want to keep the deal we have with him on the low but very soon, everyone will see the plans we have for him,” he stated.

For his part, Kumi Guitar said he was glad a company like Zylophone Media has spotted the talent in him and have decided to invest in him.

“It’s been long time coming and I thank God my dream has finally come true. I have not had it easy with my music career and with the help of Zylophone Media, I believe my dreams and ambitions will be achieved,” a delighted Kumi noted.