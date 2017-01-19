No Comments - Beatz Dakay on split with Stonebwoy

Their combination was one of the greatest assets for the Ghanaian music industry until news of their split hit the public domain last week. Since then, fans of award winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his resident producer, Beatz Dakay who has produced the latter’s hit songs such as Baafira, Go Higher, Problem, among many other songs, has generated a lot of buzz on social media and mainstream media.

Despite the 2014 VGMA Artiste of the year’s post on facebook to set the records straight, Beatz Dakay has refused to comment on the brewing controversy.

When Showbiz contacted him last Tuesday, he said he had nothing to say about the split but would tell his story in the future.

“No comments for now but at the right time, I will tell my side of the story,” the talented producer said.

Last Monday, Stonebwoy had a different agenda when he posted his side of the story on his facebook wall.

“For The Sake Of My Well Wishers And Fans, Those Who Deeply Love Me Without A Doubt, The Media And bloggers I Decide To Speak..

I Do NOT Have Any Issues With my Brother BeatzDakay.. We Have Been At This For a while

Putting in The Best Of Each other’s Efforts And I Trust That Ghana And The World Admires This bond between a Beats Producer And An Artiste which is Still Envied By Many.

In recent Times Decision Was Made To Redress Certain modes of operation..

Communicating The Development Didn’t Seem To Go Down Well With My brother Beatzdakay Which i Took Responsible.. And So The Team On My Behalf Sat And it Was Believed Trashed..

Enkulenu The Biggest Hit Song Right Now. Was Produced By Awaga His Protege in My Own Home Studio Mixed And Mastered By BeatzDakay Payment Was Equally Made On His Own business Terms..

Few Days Past I’ve seen all sorts of articles flying about Trying To Soil My Image, Reputation and Hard work.

I’m sorry To Say its Rather Sad To Have It Go This Way Which is Quiet Disappointing But This Is What We Face..

I wish My Brother Well in All Aspects

For All The Claims And Some Of The Things said in those articles I Do Not Bear Responsibility For And Know Nothing About..

My Doors Are Open To Work With Him And All Other Producers Just Like Its Always Been..

This God Given Year Will Be Greater For Us All”.

#BhimNationPresident’.

A report by entertainmentgh.com indicates that Beatz Dakay, who has been the resident producer for Stonebwoy since his career began, is said to have demanded 20 per cent of the revenue of all gigs Stonebwoy is contracted to play.

The new deal is believed to have caused cracks in the brotherly relationship and already, Stonebwoy has nursed the idea of working with the new producer, Awaaga, who was a protégé of Beatz Dakay.